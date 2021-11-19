Parliament Endorses Credentials of Hermann Szabó

Georgian Parliament endorsed the credentials of Hermann Szabó, replacing Girchi – More Freedom leader Zurab Japaridze, who had his mandate terminated on November 17.

Szabó is a member of the New Political Center – Girchi, a right-libertarian party which Japaridze co-founded in 2015, but quit in December 2020 over controversial child pornography remarks of fellow leader MP Iago Khvichia.

As Japaridze then went on to establish the Girchi – More Freedom party, he deprived the NPC – Girchi of one of the parliamentary seats the party had secured in the 2020 parliamentary elections.

Besides the new entrant, MP Szabó, the NPC-Girchi is also represented by lawmakers Iago Khvichia, Vakhtang Megrelishvili and Aleksandre Rakviashvili in the legislature.

The party participated independently in parliamentary elections for the first time on October 31 and received 2.89% of the votes.

