Opposition Reacts to Zurab Japaridze’s Jailing

On May 22, the Tbilisi City Court ruled on the pre-trial detention of Zurab Japaridze, leader of the opposition party Girchi – More Freedom. The decision followed an escalating story, where Japaridze, who, like most opposition leaders, does not recognize the legitimacy of the parliament elected on October 26, 2024, refused to appear before the parliamentary commission probing alleged crimes committed during the previous United National Movement (UNM) government. Japaridze’s final words while handcuffed in the courtroom were: “In the end, we will win.”

The hearing was marked by significant affluence among the public and media, who were tightly shadowed by the police, who also turned out in force. Only around 15 individuals were allowed inside the courtroom, and no TV cameras were permitted. Diplomats from the Czech and Swedish embassies and a representative from Amnesty International attended the courtroom hearing. Their colleagues from Germany and the United States were turned away, reportedly due to space limitations.

Civil.ge has compiled a selection of remarks from domestic officials regarding Zurab Japaridze’s detention.

Salome Zurabishvili, President of Georgia, speaking on behalf of the Resistance Platform: “Today marked yet another very shameful day for the Georgian Dream. What they arranged — this police attack on the court, practically letting no one in, moving it to a small courtroom, everything they attempted, and […] that Zurab Japaridze [was] placed in pre-trial detention is shameful. It has no connection whatsoever with justice. This is a purely political case […]. This [parliamentary] investigative commission [was created] not to investigate crimes of the previous regime, but to create a means to arrest exactly those political leaders they want to see in prison. […] This is yet another sign of [Georgian Dream’s] weakness — that they no longer know in what direction or how far to take the repression. Every regime that, under such conditions, resorts to such repression is doomed to end. We need endurance, but we must know that today’s verdict is a verdict delivered on the Georgian Dream.”

Nika Gvaramia, leader of the Coalition for Change and one of Japaridze’s defense attorneys, said, “Today this was already too much. […] Nothing will change unless the oligarchy is overthrown. […] The regime stands only on arrests and fear. Rationalisation is unnecessary – we must say clearly: overthrowing the oligarchy is the task. […] As long as the oligarchy exists, such decisions will continue. From now on, the repressive attitude [of the ruling party] toward society will only get worse, not better.”

Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of Strong Georgia: “Zura is, for me, an example of justice and friendship! My full support goes to Zura in his fight against the Russian regime — a fight that will inevitably end in victory! Freedom for Japhara! Freedom for political prisoners! Fight until the end!”

Tina Bokuchava, leader of Unity-UNM: “ I met [Zurab Japaridze] in 2012. Back then, we both became members of parliament through the United National Movement’s party list. We probably both believed that the Russian [Bidzina] Ivanishvili couldn’t win the elections, and I was planning to continue working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while Zura would take care of the country’s economic reforms. And yet we found ourselves in the opposition — and here we are to this day. He was always different from everyone else — with his humility, sincerity, and competence … I know for sure — he’s afraid of nothing, and even from prison, he will say only one thing — the same thing he says outside: Unite to save the country. And maybe now, finally, others in the opposition will think also that unity is the only path to survival.”

Gakharia for Georgia: “We wish Zurab Girchi Japaridze and his family strength. All political prisoners of the [Georgian] Dream will soon be free!”

