Three New MPs Endorsed

Parliament of Georgia endorsed on May 27 three new MPs, Gela Samkharauli and Khatuna Kvitsiani of the Georgian Dream and Aleksandre Rakviashvili of Girchi, replacing Irakli Sesiashvili, Mariam Kvrivishvili, and Salome Mujiri, respectively.

MP Samkharauli was next in line to take over the seat left by Irakli Sesiashvili, who took on the post of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s adviser on defense and security on May 13.

As the gender quota introduced to Georgia’s election legislation in July 2020 mandates that a female MP be replaced by another woman from a party’s proportional list, Khatuna Kvitsiani was tapped to replace Mariam Kvrivishvili, freshly appointed as the Deputy Minister of Economy.

But the Girchi party managed to bypass the quota, after its only elected female MP Salome Mujiri refused the mandate of her own will, and as the party had annulled its list starting with the next woman in line, Aleksandre Rakviashvili received the seat.

