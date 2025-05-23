Zurab Japaridze’s Jailing – Reactions from Abroad

On May 22, Tbilisi City Court Judge Irakli Shvangiradze ordered the pre-trial detention of Zurab Japaridze, leader of the opposition party Girchi – More Freedom, amid rising political tensions in the country. The Tbilisi City Court’s decision comes after Japaridze refused to appear before a parliamentary commission investigating alleged abuses committed by the former United National Movement (UNM) government. Like many opposition leaders, Japaridze has publicly rejected the legitimacy of the parliament elected on October 26, 2024. As he was led away in handcuffs, Japaridze declared, “In the end, we will win.”

Civil.ge has compiled a selection of remarks from abroad regarding Zurab Japaridze’s arrest. This news item will be updated as new reactions come in.

Dan Barna, MEP, Vice President- Renew Europe: “Zurab Japaridze, leader of Georgia’s pro-Russian government opposition and head of our European family party Girchi-More Freedom, has been arrested in a sham political trial. Democracy, freedom, and the rights of Georgian citizens are in danger. The pro-Russian government aims to destroy pro-European opposition political parties and silence pro-European voices. ..Together with our European liberal family …we we support the call for the release of Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze.”

Joe Wilson, Co-chair of the U.S. Helsinki Commission: “The anti-American Georgian Dream regime has wrongly arrested key opposition figure Zurab Japaridze and is creating a precedent to jail all opposition. The massive escalation is the next step to consolidate power and hand the country to China and Iran.”

Rasa Juknevičienė, Member of European Parliament: “The GD regime’s brutality keeps escalating. Red lines were crossed long ago, but today goes too far. Zurab Japaridze, one of the opposition party leaders, has been jailed. The EU and Member States must sanction Bidzina Ivanishvili and his cronies NOW.”

Petras Austrevicius, Member of European Parliament: “One more shameful example of political persecution in Georgia! One of the leaders of the Coalition for Change ⁦Zurab Japaridze⁩ refused to cooperate with the Georgian Dream regime’s so-called “Parliamentary committee” and been arrested and put in pre- trial detention.”

Marko Mihkelson, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Estonian Parliament: “Today, Georgia’s dictatorship committed yet another crime against justice, democracy, and the rule of law by unlawfully arresting Zurab Japaridze — a leader of the opposition party Coalition for Changes. Just a few days before Georgian Independence Day, it is high time for democratic nations to move beyond words, impose sanctions on Ivanishvili’s regime, and support the freedom-loving Georgian people in reclaiming their future. Free all political prisoners in Georgia!”

Yevheniia Kravchuk, Vice President of ALDE Party: “As ALDE Party Vice President, I join the call of ALDE and the entire liberal family in demanding the immediate release of Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze. His politically motivated detention is a blatant attack on democracy and another alarming sign of authoritarian backsliding in Georgia. Ukraine deeply understands the struggle of the Georgian people – the fight for freedom, dignity, and a European future. We stand in full solidarity and will continue to support Georgia on its path to Europe until that future becomes reality.”

Nathalie Loiseau, Member of European Parliament: “Is Georgia becoming the new Belarus? What are we doing?”

ALDE Party, Liberal International and ALDE PACE Joint Statement: ” We strongly condemn the imprisonment today of Zurab ‘Girchi’ Japaridze, the leader of our member party ‘Girchi-More Freedom’, and threats of arrests against other politicians. Convicted in a sham trial, closed court, without representatives of diplomatic missions permitted to be present, and only the Georgian Dream-controlled state broadcaster could film the hearing. These are the conditions in which popular liberal politician Japaridze was sentenced today for bravely standing against a politically motivated commission whose long-term ambition is to dissolve political opposition in Georgia. The continued erosion of democratic values and freedoms in Georgia is deplorable. We view this latest step as further evidence that the Georgian Dream government is scared of the continued manifestations and growing public pressure. We urge the Georgian Dream government to respect their obligations under international law, release Japaridze without delay, drop the charges against him, and return Georgia to the European path the Georgian people have chosen and the Georgian constitution demands.”

James MacCleary, British MP: “Georgia continues down its slippery slope of political repression. Opposition politician Japaridze must be released now. The Georgian Dream govt and their oligarch puppet master Ivanishvili have crossed another line. UK govt sanctions should follow.”

British Embassy Tbilisi: “The United Kingdom is deeply concerned by the pre-trial detention of Georgian opposition leader Zurab Japaridze. His detention is a wholly disproportionate measure, aimed to intimidate and silence political opposition. Coming alongside the passing of a law to ban opposition parties, and statements from the Georgian Dream party about declaring opposition parties unconstitutional, this is further evidence of Georgia’s serious democratic decline. Pluralistic, multi-party democracy is an essential part of Euro-Atlantic values. Georgian Dream must reverse these anti-democratic measures now.”

