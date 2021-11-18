Public Defender Slams GD Chair over Attempt to ‘Intimidate’

The Public Defender’s Office has slammed the ruling Georgian Dream party chair Irakli Kobakhidze for attempting “to attack and intimidate an independent constitutional body and its experts.”

The statement comes as MP Kobakhidze slammed the report on ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s health, prepared by a group of physicians convened by the Public Defender, as “fake” and suggested the ombudsperson and the doctors could be held “directly liable” over its possible consequences.

The Public Defender’s Office lambasted the GD chair for talking “without any legal arguments” about the possible future liability of the ombudsperson and its experts based on “some abstract reasons.”

According to the statement, MP Kobakhidze attempted to exert pressure on the Public Defender and the experts for voicing their professional views, in contravention of the Georgian constitution and international principles.

It also cited as concern obstacles faced by the Public Defender in implementing her mandate, and that experts may refuse to cooperate with the ombudsperson in the future.

The Public Defender’s Office called on the United Nations, the Council of Europe, the OSCE/ODIHR, the diplomatic missions accredited in Georgia to look into the issue.

