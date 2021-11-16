Saakashvili Appeals to Int’l Community

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has addressed the international community from Gldani prison hospital, “urging my friends all around the world who care about freedom to raise their voices against lawlessness and the emergence of Putin-style practices in Georgia, a country where people are fighting for democracy and which was once hailed as a beacon of freedom.”

The missive, penned on November 15 and published on his Facebook page today, stated that “since October 1 I have been held as a captive of Vladimir Putin and his local Georgian crony oligarch [Bidzina] Ivanishvili (Georgian Dream founder – editor) in what the Amnesty International qualified as “not just selective justice but apparent political revenge”, and by the Ombudsman of Ukraine as “a clear-cut act of torture.”

Noting that he has been hunger strike for 46 days “protesting the denial of my basic rights,” the former President asserted that “despite of my worsening health condition the government continues to refuse my transfer to a civilian clinic contrary to the recommendations by the Public Defender of Georgia and medical doctors.”

He also underlined that as of yesterday, he was denied twice the right to attend his own trial hearing in the courtroom, as well as the authorities preventing European lawmekers to meet him in the prison hospital.