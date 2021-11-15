Georgian, Ukrainian, Moldovan FMs Meet in Brussels

Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met his Ukrainian and Moldovan counterparts Dmytro Kuleba and Nicu Popescu, respectively, on the margins of the Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministerial in Brussels today.

FM Zalkaliani said the diplomats focused on the goals of the freshly-founded Associated Trio format between the three countries, including in the context of the December 2021 Eastern Partnership Summit. “It is important that Associated Trio’s priorities are taken to account by the Summit,” tweeted FM Zalkaliani.

Delighted to take part in t/#A3 🇬🇪🇲🇩🇺🇦 mtg, held within t/#EaP Ministerial. Had a chance to cover a series of important themes, focusing on t/goals of t/#A3, inc in t/Summit context. It is important that #A3 priorities are taken to account by t/Summit @nicupopescu @DmytroKuleba pic.twitter.com/eM41rJkxhb — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) November 15, 2021

The Georgian Foreign Ministry further elaborated on the meeting discussion, noting that the three top diplomats stressed the importance of the European Union recognizing European aspirations of the three nations, as well as the significance of “more to more” principle for EU-aspiring Trio in the Eastern Partnership.

The meeting also focused on full integration into the EU single market, closer rapprochement with the EU, strengthening dialogue between the EU and the Association Trio countries in priority areas, including transport, energy, digital transformation, green economy, strategic communications.

The Eastern Partnership Ministerial is held one month before the Eastern Partnership Summit and aims to discuss the main topics of the forthcoming Summit.

The Georgian Foreign Minister said yesterday he would share with his counterparts expectations and priorities of the Georgian side on the Summit Declaration; Eastern Partnership economic and investment plan; EU flagship initiatives, including strengthening Georgia’s connectivity with the EU through energy, transport, and cyber dimensions; security challenges and the role of the EU and strengthening its involvement in the Eastern Partnership region.

In the European capital, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani will also hold a meeting with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi.

Read also: