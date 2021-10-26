Associated Trio PMs Meet Online

Prime Ministers of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova, Irakli Garibashvili, Denys Shmyhal, and Natalia Gavrilița, respectively, met online on October 25 to discuss steps needed to further enhance their relations with the European Union.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova have established the “Associated Trio” in May 2021, united in a common ambition to move ever closer to the 27-member bloc based on the differentiation and ‘more-for-more’ principles proclaimed by the EU. All three countries seek recognition as EU candidate countries.



According to the Georgian government’s press-release, the three Prime Ministers discussed coordination for the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in December.

The Trio also underscored the need to coordination in sharing their experiences in implementing the Association Agreement and underlined the importance of creating “sector dialogues” – formats of cooperation in specific areas – with the 27-member bloc.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)