Ukrainian, Moldovan Presidents Visit Georgia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Moldovan President Maia Sandu are visiting Georgia today, to attend the Batumi International Conference.

Besides delivering addresses to the event, which has commenced already, the two Presidents will hold a meeting with their Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili and European Council President Charles Michel.

The Presidents of the three Eastern Partnership states will also sign the Declaration of the Associated Trio Summit, a format established in May to bolster the three countries’ cooperation on European integration, as reported by President Zelensky’s administration.

Following his arrival in Georgia, the Ukrainian President paid a visit to Enguri Bridge, the only functioning passage along the dividing line between Georgia proper and Russian-occupied Abkhazia. He was accompanied by Marek Szczygieł, Head of the European Union Monitoring Mission to Georgia.

President Zelensky stressed that “Ukraine and Georgia are united in their initiatives to return the temporarily occupied territories within the leading international and regional organizations,” according to his press service.

Moldovan President, on her part, tweeted she was looking forward to discussing with the Georgian, Ukrainian, and European Council Presidents how to strengthen trilateral cooperation and the future of the Eastern Partnership.

