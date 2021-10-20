Sokhumi Incident: ‘Court’ OKs Probe Against Abkhaz Deputies

On October 18, the Abkhaz ‘supreme court’ OKed the motion of prosecution and found signs of delinquency in the actions of two independent lawmakers, Garri Kokaia and Almaskhan Ardzinba in relation to controversial September 30 shooting incident on Sokhumi promenade.

The prosecution maintained that Kokaia’s actions contained signs of criminal offenses of hooliganism and insulting the authorities. The deputy allegedly fired a gun into the air and afterward refused to hand it over to ‘interior minister’ Dmitri Dbar – actions that led to the brawl between veterans and police.

The incident came amid celebrations in the occupied region on the 28th anniversary of victory against central Georgian government forces in 1992-1993 armed conflict.



The prosecution also found that Ardzinba’s actions, who soon after the incident drove to the ‘interior ministry’ building and shoot into the air, contained the signs of hooliganism as well as illegal acquisition, storage, and carrying of weapons offense.

Read More: