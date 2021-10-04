Turkish, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Visit Tbilisi

Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar as well as Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Tbilisi today, where they held meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in the government chancellery.

In Tbilisi, Turkish and Azerbaijani Defense Ministers are scheduled to take part in Georgian-Turkish-Azerbaijani Tripartite Defense Ministerial.

Turkish Minister Meets Georgian PM, Counterpart

The Georgian Government’s press service reported that at the meeting, the parties discussed the cooperation in the field of defense and current regional security challenges, as well as focused on the strategic partnership and close bilateral relations.

According to the same report, the Georgian side underlined that it welcomes the conflict resolution only through the fundamental principles and norms of international law, within the internationally recognized borders.