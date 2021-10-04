Turkish, Azerbaijani Defense Ministers Visit Tbilisi
Turkish Minister of National Defense, Hulusi Akar as well as Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Tbilisi today, where they held meetings with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze in the government chancellery.
In Tbilisi, Turkish and Azerbaijani Defense Ministers are scheduled to take part in Georgian-Turkish-Azerbaijani Tripartite Defense Ministerial.
Turkish Minister Meets Georgian PM, Counterpart
The Georgian Government’s press service reported that at the meeting, the parties discussed the cooperation in the field of defense and current regional security challenges, as well as focused on the strategic partnership and close bilateral relations.
According to the same report, the Georgian side underlined that it welcomes the conflict resolution only through the fundamental principles and norms of international law, within the internationally recognized borders.
On its part, the Turkish Defense Ministry reported that the further development of bilateral cooperation in the fields of military training and defense industry was emphasized.
Azerbaijani Minister Meets Georgian PM, Counterpart
According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, during the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and other issues of mutual interest.
The Georgian Government’s press service reported, on its part, that the meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Georgia and Azerbaijan, regional security, implementation of joint projects, as well as the defense cooperation.
It also underscored that at the meeting the Georgian side welcomed the peaceful resolution of the conflict and expressed readiness to support the dialogue to ensure peace and stability in the region, alluding to the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.