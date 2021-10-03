Preliminary National Results: GD (48.56%), UNM (31.23%) For Georgia (6.87%)

Preliminary results published by the Central Election Commission some 11 hours after polls closed, show the Georgian Dream party securing 48.56% of votes nationwide, followed by UNM with 31.23% and ex-PM Giorgi Gakharia’s For Georgia party in distant third with 6.87%. The preliminary results for Tbilisi, the capital, shows GD receiving 40.64%, UNM – 29.38%, For Georgia – 8.49%.

Nationwide Proportional Vote Results

with 1,446 (38.63%) of 3,743 precincts counted

Georgian Dream – 48.56%

UNM – 31.23 %

For Georgia – 6.87%

Lelo -2.6%

European Georgia -1.82%

Alliance of Patriots – 1.42%

Third Force – 1.27%

Labor Party – 1.25%

Girchi – More Freedom – 1.04%

Tbilisi Proportional

with 163 (21.2%) of 769 precincts counted

GD- 40.64%

UNM – 29.38%

For Georgia – 8.49%

Lelo – 3.37%

Girchi – More Freedom – 2.99%

Ana Dolidze – For People party – 2.37%

Aleko ELisashvili – Citizens – 2.24%

Elene Khoshtaria – Droa – 1.97%

Alliance of Patriots – 1.69%

Labor Party – 1.38%

European Georgia – 1.07%

Party needs to garner 2.5% threshold in proportional vote to enter Tbilisi Sakrebulo (City Assembly).

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)