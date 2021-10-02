Georgian Leaders Vote in 2021 Local Polls
Georgian leaders, including President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili have cast their ballots in the bitterly-contested 2021 local elections today.
President Salome Zurabishvili:“Local polls are the most important in democratic processes, as these are the elections in which the citizens can elect in their place [of residence] – town, village, city – people who will decide on local issues. … Also, these are the elections when polarization must end, this is my hope and this is what I voted for.”
Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili: “I believe today will go by peacefully. We are mobilized for Election Day to pass in a completely peaceful environment. I call on the representatives of all parties to demonstrate responsibility to hold truly peaceful, exemplary elections so that Georgian democracy, state and society strengthen even more.”
Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava: “I opted in favor of Kakha Kaladze and Georgian Dream. This is the choice that everyone should make in my opinion, as we have a program, a vision of how to lead the development of our city and our country. It is of utmost importance that today passes peacefully. … Everyone must be allowed to express their will and make their choice. This is what our population expects, and what is important for our international partners.”
Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze: “There is only one political force in these elections that talked during the two months with the public about how it views developing the capital, each municipality. I am sure the public will back this political force.”
