Georgian Leaders Vote in 2021 Local Polls

President Salome Zurabishvili:“Local polls are the most important in democratic processes, as these are the elections in which the citizens can elect in their place [of residence] – town, village, city – people who will decide on local issues. … Also, these are the elections when polarization must end, this is my hope and this is what I voted for.”

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili: “I believe today will go by peacefully. We are mobilized for Election Day to pass in a completely peaceful environment. I call on the representatives of all parties to demonstrate responsibility to hold truly peaceful, exemplary elections so that Georgian democracy, state and society strengthen even more.”

Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava: “I opted in favor of Kakha Kaladze and Georgian Dream. This is the choice that everyone should make in my opinion, as we have a program, a vision of how to lead the development of our city and our country. It is of utmost importance that today passes peacefully. … Everyone must be allowed to express their will and make their choice. This is what our population expects, and what is important for our international partners.”