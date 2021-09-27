CSO Coalition on Information Integrity Launched

Eight non-governmental organizations announced today about joining forces to establish the Information Integrity Coalition aiming to identify, monitor, and research sources of disinformation.

Signing organizations are the Media Development Foundation, iFact, Institute for Development of Freedom of Information (IDFI), Institute for War and Peace Reporting (IWPR), International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), Georgia’s Reforms Association (GRASS), The Georgian Charter of Journalistic Ethics, and Tolerance and Diversity Institute (TDI).

The Coalition said to prevent and uncover possible disinformation threats on the day of local elections, on October 2, they “will act in a coordinated manner” and give a unified response to external or internal actors attempting to “divide and confront the society by using disinformation.”

The CSO platform was created with the help of Georgia Information Integrity Program – launched by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and implemented by the Zinc Network.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)