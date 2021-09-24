GD Leaders Criticize EU Ambassador

Several Georgian Dream leaders criticized EU Ambassador to Georgia Carl Hartzell following the altercation between United National Movement chair Nika Melia and GD chair Irakli Kobakhidze outside the EU Embassy, as well as over his comments about the alleged surveillance of foreign diplomats in Georgia.

Altercation between Georgian Dream, UNM Chairs

Georgian Dream’s General Secretary and mayoral candidate Kakha Kaladze said on September 23 “it is unfortunate that the criminal [Melia] is free because of certain Ambassadors’ involvement,” alluding to Ambassador Hartzell’s as well as U.S. Ambassador Kelly Degnan’s involvement in the EU-mediation that led to the opposition leader’s release from pretrial detention.

Reacting to the incident, GD MP Mikheil Sarjveladze questioned today the EU envoy’s “role” in the incident, arguing Ambassador Hartzell “should have come out and told Melia to stop.”

Alleged surveillance

Ambassador Hartzell has also faced criticism over his reaction to the leaked alleged State Security Service files that included details on supposed wiretappings of diplomats, including himself. He asserted the supposed surveillance “questionable from the point of view of the Vienna Convention.”

Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze said on September 22 the EU envoy’s remarks “went slightly beyond diplomatic standards, especially in this pre-election period.” But, the GD chair acknowledged that Georgia’s partners would “of course be interested when there are signs that someone may have been listening to someone else illegally.”

Culture Minister, also Deputy PM, Tea Tsulukiani expressed her discontent on September 22 over the Ambassador’s comments as well. Asked by Rustavi 2 anchor Dato Kakulia about the alleged surveillance, the Culture Minister said the journalist was “speaking like [Ambassador] Carl Hartzell as if everything is confirmed.”

She also called the EU summoning Georgian envoy Vakhtang Makharoblishvili over the issue to its headquarters “really bad, unfortunate.” Minister Tsulukiani said she doesn’t understand why the Georgian Ambassador was called up especially as “no one can confirm the veracity” of the leaked files until the investigation is concluded.

Georgian Public Broadcaster on September 22 cited Gia Volski as calling the EU Ambassador’s statement “baffling,” and arguing that the diplomat “knows that the investigation is ongoing and he has no information about where the [leaked] materials came from.”

Also Read: