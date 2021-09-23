Garibashvili Continues U.S. Visit

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili continues meetings with foreign leaders as part of his September 20-25 visit to the U.S. In New York, Georgian Prime Minister is scheduled to address the 76th UN General Assembly on September 24.

On September 22, PM Garibashvili met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, focusing on the security and humanitarian situation in Georgia’s Russian occupied regions, the role of the UN in the Geneva international discussions, the multilateral forum to address consequences of the Russo-Georgian 2008 War, co-chaired by UN.

Productive meeting w/@antonioguterres. Discussed mechanisms of peaceful conflict resolution & Russian occupation. Grateful for UN's engagement in the process, while stressed the need for more active involvement in light of the existing security challenges. pic.twitter.com/vBiWGpxSqP — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) September 23, 2021

The Georgian PM also met with Latvian President Egils Levits on September 22. The Latvian President reaffirmed Riga’s continuous support to Georgia’s reform efforts, encouraged reducing political polarization and holding upcoming local elections in full compliance with international standards.

Productive meeting at #UNGA with 🇬🇪PM. Reiterated🇱🇻 firm support for sovereignty and territorial integrity,🇬🇪 reform efforts and path to🇪🇺.Also encouraged reducing political polarisation and holding the upcoming municipal elections in full compliance with international standards. — Egils Levits (@valstsgriba) September 22, 2021

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani, who is part of Georgian delegation, chaired an annual meeting of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development – GUAM, on September 22, attended by top Azerbaijani, Moldovan, and Ukrainian diplomats, as well as GUAM Secretary General Altai Efendiev. The Ministers decided to establish a Georgia-initiated GUAM Strategic Communications Working Group.

Foreign Minister Zalkaliani also met with his Slovak, Maltese, Cypriot, Honduran and Maldivian counterparts on September 22. FM Zalkalian discussed opportunities for deepening cooperation in various fields with foreign colleagues, as well as current developments in the region, security challenges and support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Reforms remain indespensable for further [Georgian] proeuropean [and] transatlantic direction,” Slovak FM Ivan Korčok tweeted.