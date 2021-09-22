U.S. ‘Seriously Doubts’ Georgian Government’s Commitment to Democratic Election Process

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi said today “the violent, seemingly politically motivated attacks” in Dmanisi and Rustavi yesterday, along with “numerous reports of pressure and intimidation against opposition candidates and their supporters throughout the country, raises serious doubts about the government’s commitment to a safe, fair pre-election environment and a democratic election process.”

Noting that violence is unacceptable in an election campaign, the Embassy stressed the government bears “primary responsibility” for ensuring a free, fair, competitive election that voters can have confidence in.

“The Government of Georgia should redouble its efforts to ensure that candidates and their supporters can exercise their democratic rights of free speech and assembly, without threats of intimidation, harassment, or violence, and take proactive steps to hold accountable those who commit election violations,” the U.S. Embassy asserted.

It then noted that all parties have a civic duty to promote a peaceful atmosphere in which citizens can discuss the issues, express their preferences, and choose their candidates free from the threat of violence and intimidation.

