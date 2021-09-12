Red Cross Donates 100,000 Sinopharm Doses to Georgia

Georgia has received 100,000 doses of China-made Sinopharm vaccines against COVID-19, donated by the Red Cross Society, Health Ministry reported on September 12.

Georgia began the COVID vaccination on March 15, first with 43,200 doses of British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in the country on March 13, and later with 29,250 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech that followed on March 25.

The country received the first batch of 100,000 Sinopharm doses in early April, and started administering it since May. Also, a large batch of one million doses of Sinopharm and SinoVac, another China-made vaccine, were delivered to Georgia in July.

As per the World Health Organization, a large multi-country Phase 3 trial has shown that 2 Sinopharm doses, administered at an interval of 21 days, have an efficacy of 79% against symptomatic COVID-19 infection 14 or more days after the second dose. Vaccine efficacy against hospitalization was 79%.

To date, according to NCDC Georgia, 897,427 persons have taken at least one shot of COVID-19, among them 593,944 are fully vaccinated. Georgia’s health authorities are hoping to vaccinate 60% of the population over 18 — that is 1.7 million citizens.

