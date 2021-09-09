Tskhinvali Leader in Donbas: “We Fight for Russian World”

On September 8, Moscow-backed South Ossetian leader Anatoly Bibilov arrived in Donetsk, controlled by Russian-backed separatists, to attend the events dedicated to the 78th anniversary of the liberation of the area from the Nazi army.

Addressing the “Defenders of Russia” veterans’ congress yesterday, dedicated to the anniversary, Bibilov said it was the “Russian spirit that unites us,” the veterans of Afghanistan, Transnistria, Abkhazia, S. Ossetia wars, “irrespective of nationality and religion.”

“[It is] the Russian world we are fighting for, and in this sense, each of us is Russian,” Bibilov asserted.

The leader of occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia further praised Russia as “the guarantor of the security of South Ossetia and Abkhazia”, which “comes, helps and creates.”

This is not the first visit of Bibilov in Donetsk. Most recently, he visited Donetsk and Luhansk in May, where he held meetings with separatist leaders in Donetsk and Luhansk and attended “independence day” celebrations in two self-proclaimed separatist entities.