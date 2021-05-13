Tskhinvali Leader Visits Donetsk, Luhansk

Moscow-backed leader of occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, Anatoly Bibilov arrived in Ukraine’s Donbas region on May 10, where he attended the “independence day” celebrations of the self-declared “Donetsk people’s republic” on May 11, and of the self-declared “Luhansk people’s republic” on May 12.

According to Tskhinvali-based RES news agency, Bibilov held meetings with Donetsk leader Denis Pushilin, Luhansk leader Leonid Pasechnik, Secretary of the General Council of United Russia party Andrey Turchak, as well as Abkhaz “deputy prime minister” Sergey Pustovalov, among others.

Russia-backed South Ossetian authorities recognized both the self-proclaimed states of Luhansk and Donetsk in 2014, considered as “terrorist organizations” by the Ukrainian authorities.

