Italian Defense Forces Chief Visits Georgia

Chief of Defense of Italy, General Enzo Vecciarelli is visiting Georgia, where he held meetings with Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and Chief of Georgian Defense Forces, Major General Giorgi Matiashvili.

General Vecciarelli and the Georgian Defense Minister discussed bilateral cooperation, including efforts by Italy to assist in developing Georgia’s defense capacities in accordance with NATO standards, the Georgian Defense Ministry reported on September 7.

The Italian Armed Forces Chief’s meeting with Major General Matiashvili focused on NATO-Georgia partnership and participation in large-scale multinational military exercises, among others. The defense officials also stressed Georgia’s contributions to international security, according to the Georgian Defense Ministry’s press service.

The generals laid wreaths at Tbilisi Heroes Square to pay tribute to the memory of the fallen Georgian soldiers. General Enzo Vecciarelli will also visit the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Assessment Center (JTEC).

Also Read: