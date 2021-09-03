Ukrainian National Guard Chief Visits Georgia

Commander of Ukrainian National Guard, Colonel General Mykola Balan has met Chief of Georgian Defense Forces Major General Giorgi Matiashvili, among others, as part of a two-day visit to Tbilisi.

At the meeting hosted by Major General Matiashvili and his deputy Brigadier General Irakli Tchitchinadze, the sides discussed military cooperation, Georgian Defense Ministry reported on September 2. “A wide spectrum of bilateral cooperation is taking shape,” commented the Deputy Chief of Georgian Defense Forces.

Colonel General Balan on his part expressed interest to train National Guard servicemen at the NATO-Georgia Joint Training and Evaluation Center and the Sachkhere Mountain Training School, reported the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

The sides also agreed on the need for signing a Memorandum of Understanding between the two country’s National Guards, according to the same report.

After the meeting, also on September 2 Colonel General Balan was hosted by Commander of Georgian National Guard, Brigadier General Roman Jokhadze.

