New First Deputy Economy Minister Appointed  

Otar Danelia, former Georgian Dream MP, has been appointed as the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, replacing Ekaterine Mikabadze who moved to the National Bank of Georgia.

The Georgian Economy Ministry reported that Otar Danelia will be in charge of the National Agencies of State Property and Mines.

Prior to this new appointment, Danelia served as the Head of the National Agency of Mines. In 2016-2020, he was the chairman of the Parliamentary Agrarian Committee. Earlier, in 2014-2016, he served as the Minister of Agriculture.

Otar Danelia holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University. He also holds Master’s degrees at European School of Administration and Cambridge International College.

