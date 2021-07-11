U.S. Embassy on Death of TV Pirveli Journalist

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi has offered its condolences to the family and friends of Aleksandre (Lekso) Lashkarava, TV Pirveli cameraman who was found dead today some five days after being beaten up by homophobic far-right mob on July 5, highlighting that the arrest of several individuals in connection with the attacks against Lashkarava “is a positive step toward justice.”

But the Embassy underscored that “the safety of every Georgian journalist and the credibility of democracy in Georgia require that every individual who attacked peaceful citizens and journalists on July 5 and 6, or who incited violence, must be identified, arrested, and prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

“His bravery as he defended his colleague and his commitment to the fundamental freedoms long cherished in this country represent the best qualities and traditions of the people of Georgia,” noted the United States Embassy.

It also called for calm and “an end to the violence that has already caused one tragic loss of life.”

