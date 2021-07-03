Church Lambasts Tbilisi Pride, Ambassadors, Announces Counter Rally

The Georgian Orthodox Church lambasted today Tbilisi Pride organizers and foreign diplomats over “supporting LGBTQ+ propagandistic activities” and announced counter demonstration against the forthcoming March for Dignity on July 5.

Noting that “depraved lifestyle propaganda” stirs tensions in the society, the Church called for “peaceful protest,” and asked its supporters to avoid succumbing to “provocations aimed at violent confrontation.”

The Orthodox Church patriarchate accused the pride organizers and pride-supportive ambassadors of “putting pressure” against the country and “neglecting the choice of the vast majority” of the Georgian population.

“Our church and our citizens find it outrageous and unacceptable for certain embassies and the Members of the European Parliament to gravely interfere in our social and spiritual life,” asserted the Orthodox Church.

Editorial note: The World Health Organization voted to remove homosexuality from the list of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases (ICD) on May 17, 1990.