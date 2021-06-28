Ombudsperson Enters Church-Run Orphanage Following Controversy

Public Defender Nino Lomjaria today entered the church-run Ninotsminda orphanage, accompanied by the recently-appointed head of the establishment Bishop Jakob of Bodbe, a development that follows some two-month-long controversy as previous leadership refused the Ombudsperson’s monitoring.

Ombudsperson and Bishop Jakob agreed on conducting a joint monitoring visit on June 17, two days after the clergyman replaced Bishop Spiridon, the previous head of the orphanage who quit amid the heated controversy.

Bishop Spiridon, had refused access to Public Defender’s monitors twice during April-May, triggering public outrage and an emergency measure issued from the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child calling on the state to ensure monitoring.

While the controversy unfolded, the Ombudsperson obtained prosecution and Interior Ministry reports unveiling four ongoing criminal investigations related to the foster home, three involving allegations of violence against minors and one of alleged rape of a minor.

Later on June 5, Tbilisi City Court ruled to remove children with disabilities from the Ninotsminda orphanage. Social workers of the Agency for State Care, also barred from entering the institution during June 2020 – April 2021, entered the orphanage and facilitated the transfer of multiple children. According to the latest reports, only 15 minors remain at the foster home, of the initial amount of about 50.

The new head of the establishment, Bishop Jakob, has said he dismissed some over two dozen employees of the orphanage, and will sack any remaining staff if accused of mistreatment. The clergyman also underscored he plans to limit the maximum amount of children housed at the institution in accordance with “world standards.”

More to follow after Ombudsperson’s visit concludes.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)