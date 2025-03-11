CSOs: Case Against Eight Charged with Group Violence is “Politically Motivated”

On March 11, Georgian civil society representatives held a briefing on the criminal case of eight people arrested during pro-EU protests last December and accused of group violence, saying the case is “politically motivated.”

The case involves Zviad Tsetskhladze, Vepkhia Kasradze, Vasil Kadzelashvili, Giorgi Gorgadze, Irakli Miminoshvili, Insaf Aliev, Tornike Goshadze, and Nikoloz Javakhishvili. The first three face six to nine years in prison on charges of organizing and directing group violence, while the others face four to six years for alleged participation in group violence. The CSO representatives say they have thoroughly studied the case materials.

Eka Gigauri, the director of Transparency International – Georgia, said no “clear” or “convincing” evidence was found in the case to prove the guilt of any defendant. She also noted that the “primary evidence” was obtained in violation of due procedural rules and should therefore be inadmissible in court. “There is not a shred of evidence to suggest that the group was premeditated and organized,” she added.

Aleksandre Baramidze, a TI-Georgia representative, elaborated on the issue of evidence, saying that it was not obtained legally. He said the audio and video evidence in the case had been secretly recorded, allegedly by agents of the Special Investigation Service or the Interior Ministry. “There was no prior court order or even a motivated decision by the prosecutor to obtain such evidence,” Baramidze said. He added that the origin of the evidence is unknown, which he said casts doubt on its authenticity. “This case is simply empty – there is no admissible evidence,” he added.

Nino Lomjaria, founder of the civic platform Georgia’s European Orbit, said the case materials show no signs of organized crime, as the defendants did not know each other beforehand. She argued that the case materials suggest prosecutors “just picked these people out of the crowd, found certain footage, and, without any basis, concluded that they harmed the police.”

“These people are subject to political retaliation,” Eka Gigauri added, listing the names of judges, prosecutors and MIA officials who she said are involved in illegal activities against the detainees.

