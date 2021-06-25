Georgian FM Concludes Brussels Visit

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani concluded his Brussels visit late on June 24 after meeting European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi, EC Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis and MEPs alongside top diplomats of Ukraine and Moldova.

The Foreign Ministers of the recently-established Associated Trio discussed with the Commissioner for Enlargement the three countries’ goals in joining efforts through the new format, prospects for furthering dialogue with the EU, and support to economic and sectoral integration with the 27-member bloc.

Georgian top diplomat also noted the importance of the EU’s involvement in dealing with the security challenges stemming from the Russian occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

Commissioner Varhelyi said the meeting with Foreign Ministers David Zalkaliani, Dmytro Kuleba and Aureliu Ciocoi concerned with an Economic and Investment Plan the 27-bloc will put forward to boost recovery and resilience in the Eastern Partners’ economies.

At the meeting with European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, the three top diplomats talked about realizing the full potential of their respective Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area agreements with the EU, a necessary step for the gradual integration of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova into the 27-member bloc’s single market, Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

“I strongly confirmed EU solidarity with the three countries in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in particular the need to accelerate the roll-out of vaccines,” Vice President Dombrovskis said in a tweet after the meeting.

The three top diplomats discussed at the European Parliament the Associated Trio’s key objectives, regional security, threats from Russia and the upcoming Eastern Partnership Summit of December 2021. MEPs in attendance were Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister (EPP, Germany), Marina Kaljurand (S&D, Estonia), Witold Jan Waszczykowski (ECR, Poland), Siegfried Mureșan (EPP, Romania), Dragoș Tudorache (Renew Europe, Romania), Michael Gahler (EPP, Germany), Andrius Kubilius (EPP, Lithuania) and Petras Auštrevičius (Renew Europe, Lithuania).

FM Zalkaliani’s trip to Brussels came as part of the first joint working visit by the Foreign Ministers of the Associated Trio, established on May 17 in Kyiv. The new cooperation format aims at streamlining efforts aimed at the European integration and EU membership goals of Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.

