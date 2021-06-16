Court Rules Separating Children From Family Over Poverty Illegal

The Tbilisi City Court has in an “unprecedented” decision ruled severing children from their family over poverty illegal, Partnership for Human Rights, a Tbilisi-based CSO focusing on children’s rights said on June 15.

The Court ordered the Georgian Government to compensate GEL 35,000 (USD 11,000) in moral damages to three children each, separated “illegally” from their mothers by social workers due to poverty two years ago, without attempting to provide state support for the family beforehand.

The Council of Europe Office in Georgia highlighted this was the first court case in Georgia initiated through the special child-oriented court complaint form, which allowed the minors to draft the document themselves.

The Court then listened to the children’s perspective and issued a judgment that puts their best interest at its core, a great achievement for the judiciary, the PHR lawyers stated.

