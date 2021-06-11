Bzhania’s Ex-Aide Found Guilty, Gets Suspended Sentence

Akhrik (Akhra) Avidzba, a former aide to Aslan Bzhania, was found guilty of illegal acquisition and storage of weapons, and received three-year suspended service, as per the ruling by Gulripshi court in occupied Abkhazia.

According to June 11 report by Apsnypress, a Sokhumi-based news outlet, the court also fined Avidzba with 10 thousand rubles (USD 140).

Avidzba’s associates, Aslan Guatizhev, Andrey Laktionov, Talekh Hasanov, and Stanislav Kult were acquitted by the court.

Former Donbas militant and ex-aide to Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania charged with international relations, Avidzba was detained on March 4 in Sokhumi.

