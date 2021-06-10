Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister David Zalkaliani welcomes President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda in Tbilisi. 10 June, 2021. Photo: Foreign Ministry Press Service.
News

Lithuanian President Begins Georgia Visit

10/06/2021 - 17:09
19 1 minute read

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Tbilisi today for his June 10-12 visit, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister David Zalkaliani, and representatives of the Georgian President’s Administration.

Commencing his Georgia trip, President Nausėda paid a field visit to the Khurvaleti area in the Gori Municipality, located next to the Russian occupation line of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, where he was hosted by the European Union Monitoring Mission. EUMM Head Marek Szczygieł also briefed the Lithuanian President “on the most recent security developments” on the ground.

As part of his three-day visit, President Nausėda is set to meet with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, and Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia ll.

Also Read: 

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
10/06/2021 - 17:09
19 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Ozurgeti Flour Mill Plant Strike Ends

10/06/2021 - 18:18

PDO: Student Evicted from Church-run University Dorm over Orphanage Testimony

10/06/2021 - 18:06

PACE Monitors on April 19 Deal, Judicial Reform, Local Elections

10/06/2021 - 17:27

A New Theory of Change for Failed Judicial Reform

10/06/2021 - 17:03
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button