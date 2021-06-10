Lithuanian President Begins Georgia Visit

President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda arrived in Tbilisi today for his June 10-12 visit, where he was greeted by Foreign Minister, Deputy Prime Minister David Zalkaliani, and representatives of the Georgian President’s Administration.

Commencing his Georgia trip, President Nausėda paid a field visit to the Khurvaleti area in the Gori Municipality, located next to the Russian occupation line of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, where he was hosted by the European Union Monitoring Mission. EUMM Head Marek Szczygieł also briefed the Lithuanian President “on the most recent security developments” on the ground.

Today, @EUMMGeorgia_HoM and @EUMMGeorgia Field Office Gori are hosting the 🇱🇹Lithuanian President @GitanasNauseda for a field visit along the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL), in the Khurvaleti area. pic.twitter.com/X9cPX0XdKN — EUMM Georgia (@EUMMGeorgia) June 10, 2021

As part of his three-day visit, President Nausėda is set to meet with his Georgian counterpart Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Parliament Speaker Kakha Kuchava, and Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Ilia ll.

