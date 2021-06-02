New Gagra, Ochamchire District Heads Appointed

Moscow-backed Abkhaz leader, Aslan Bzhania appointed on May 31 new heads to Gagra and Ochamchire districts.

Yuri Khagush, who has served as acting head of the westernmost Gagra district since April 30, 2020, has been appointed as the chief of the district.

The new head of the Ochamchire district, Beslan Bigvava, has replaced the acting chief, Artimon Gabelaia, who held the post since February 10, 2021.

