World Leaders Congratulate Georgia on Independence Day

Foreign heads of state, foreign ministers, and officials have congratulated Georgia on its 103rd anniversary of the proclamation of independence.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, the only foreign head of state visiting Tbilisi today, said at the Freedom Square of the Georgian capital that “Our unity and solidarity must stand against any imperial march,” referring to Russia’s assertive stance in the region.

“Poland and Poles will always be a reliable ally for Georgia, an ally that will use all of its possibilities to stand up for Georgia ally, and promote Georgia’s integration into Euro-Atlantic [community],” stressed President Duda, adding that “there is enough room in the united Europe and NATO to accommodate our friends from Eastern Europe, to accommodate Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova.”

The press office of the Government of Georgia reported that PM Irakli Garibashvili received congratulations on Independence Day from the U.S. President, Joe Biden. President Biden said the U.S. stands by Georgia as the latter advances on the road to Euro-Atlantic integration, according to the report.

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State also congratulated the people of Georgia on Independence Day, noting the U.S. firmly supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemns Russia’s occupation of Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions.

“The United States and Georgia enjoy a strategic partnership that is based on shared values. In the year ahead, we look forward to supporting Georgia as it works to strengthen democratic processes, create a more independent judiciary, and foster a fully engaged parliament,” highlighted Secretary Blinken.

Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom also sent a message of congratulations to Georgia.

"თქვენს აღმატებულებას და საქართველოს მოსახლეობას საუკეთესო სურვილებით ვულოცავ ეროვნულ დღესასწაულს"



მისი უდიდებულესობა დედოფალ ელისაბედ მეორის მოლოცვა.



Message from HM Queen Elizabeth II on #Georgia Independence Day#26მაისი

🇬🇪🇬🇧@MarkClaytonFCDO pic.twitter.com/Qss5Toey7U — UK in Georgia (@UKinGeorgia) May 26, 2021

European Council President Charles Michel took to Twitter to mark the day, saying the EU “stands by Georgia firmly in friendship and in support of its territorial integrity and its ambitious reforms agenda.”

Warmest congratulations to Georgia 🇬🇪 on its Independence Day.



The EU values our strong partnership and will continue to stand by Georgia firmly in friendship and in support of its territorial integrity and its ambitious reforms agenda. pic.twitter.com/C1ZyBdyTuU — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 26, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron sent a letter of congratulations to his Georgian colleague Salome Zurabishvili. “Georgia has demonstrated its commitment to democracy, to rapprochement with the EU and NATO and of the pursuit of reforms,” highlighted President Macron.

In his congratulatory letter to President Zurabishvili, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said “the scope of our inter-state relations endowed with rich traditions and developing based on such a solid foundation Is ever-expanding, evolving into a strategic partnership today.”

President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausėda made a video address, highlighting that “my country will never come to terms with the Russian occupation of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali.” “Georgian sovereignty and territorial intergrity are fundamentally important to us.”

Congratulations @Zourabichvili_S and Georgian people on Independence Day.

Lithuania supports your aspiration to build a democratic, prosperous and secure European state! pic.twitter.com/uTayv4VTTt — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) May 26, 2021

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal, Acting Moldovan PM Aureliu Ciocoi, Bulgarian PM Stefan Yanev, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, PM of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Li Keqiang, the premier of the State Council of China, among others, congratulated on May 26 to Prime Minister Garibashvili, as reported by the Government’s press office.

Guðni Jóhannesson, President of Iceland, and multiple foreign ministries and officials took to Twitter to congratulate Georgian colleague:

Sending sincere congratulations from Iceland🇮🇸 to the people of Georgia🇬🇪 and to President @Zourabichvili_S as you celebrate your Independence Day. Hope to visit your beautiful country some day. Gilotsav Sakartvelo! — President of Iceland (@PresidentISL) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Armenia:

We warmly congratulate friendly people of #Georgia on National #IndependenceDay. Wishing progress and prosperity. გულითადად გილოცავთ საქართველოს და მეგობარ ქართველ ხალხს ეროვნულ დღესასწაულს – საქართველოს დამოუკიდებლობის აღდგენის დღეს. pic.twitter.com/lTVWQjE8sr — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) May 26, 2021

Slovenian MFA:

🇸🇮🤝🇬🇪



Congratulations on #IndependenceDay of #Georgia in the year marking the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the country's independence. Wishing progress, prosperity and well-being of Georgia and its people. pic.twitter.com/8JQ2faZ1bV — SLOVENIAN MFA (@MZZRS) May 26, 2021

Albanian Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs:

Happy Independence Day #Georgia!

Albania extends its warmest congratulations to the people & our colleagues of @MFAgovge on their independence day! Looking forward to further deepening cooperation between our countries.🇦🇱🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/6Rv0EFfBz9 — Albanian MEFA 🇦🇱 (@AlbanianDiplo) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Turkey:

Happy Independence Day to our Neighbor and Strategic Partner #Georgia.🇹🇷🇬🇪@MFAgovge pic.twitter.com/D3HGXeClJ0 — Turkish MFA (@MFATurkey) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Ukraine:

Congratulations to friendly Georgia on Independence Day! Looking forward to the further development of strategic partnership between 🇺🇦 & 🇬🇪. Joining efforts for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of our countries! #StrongerTogether#Saqartvelos gaumarjos! pic.twitter.com/6ex1Sv3MWQ — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Estonia:

Happy birthday, #Georgia! Sincere congratulations to our freedom loving 🇬🇪 friends, 🇪🇪 stands by you. pic.twitter.com/F8N80L73Jb — Estonian MFA 🇪🇪 (@MFAestonia) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Romania:

#Romania 🇷🇴 wishes Happy Independence Day to #Georgia 🇬🇪, looks forward to strengthening bilateral cooperation & expresses firm commitment to continue supporting 🇬🇪 in following its European and Euro-Atlantic path. @MFAgovge pic.twitter.com/lgTkFQvXH2 — MFA Romania (@MAERomania) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Lithuania:

Our best wishes to our #Georgian 🇬🇪 friends on Independence Day! You can always count on #Lithuania’s 🇱🇹 support for democratic and European future of #Georgia.



ლიეტუვა-საქართველოს მეგობრობას გაუმარჯოს! pic.twitter.com/AGFoC8MIQD — Lithuania MFA (@LithuaniaMFA) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Latvia:

Congratulations to the people of #Georgia on their Independence Day and warmest wishes for peace, security, and prosperity 🇬🇪 pic.twitter.com/6rqeBaQt5j — Latvian MFA (@Latvian_MFA) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Serbia:

Our best wishes and sincere congratulations to @MFAgovge and to the people of #Georgia on their #IndependenceDay. pic.twitter.com/H8kO52y7DO — MFA Serbia (@MFASerbia) May 26, 2021

Foreign Ministry of Paraguay:

Desde la República del #Paraguay 🇵🇾, saludamos y felicitamos a #Georgia 🇬🇪 con motivo de conmemorarse un aniversario más de su Independencia y la proclamación de la Primera República, deseando bienestar y prosperidad a ese país. pic.twitter.com/fXDX0b6JVV — Ministerio de Relaciones Exteriores (@mreparaguay) May 26, 2021

Viola von Cramon-Taubadel (Germany, The Greens/EFA), leading MEP on EU-Georgia relations:

🇬🇪 Happy #independenceday #Georgia #Sakartvelo, this time from your close partner – #Ukraine. #26May is a reminder that #Independance and #Freedom do not come easy but they are worth fighting for. In this fight you are not alone.

1/3 pic.twitter.com/C1Rh6SBXI7 — Viola von Cramon (@ViolavonCramon) May 26, 2021

Sven Mikser, (S&D, Estonia), leading MEP on EU-Georgia relations:

Congratulations to Georgia on their Independence Day. 30 years ago, Georgia regained independence and continues the legacy of the First Democratic Republic. Georgia is Europe! 🇬🇪 — Sven Mikser (@svenmikser) May 26, 2021

The Georgian National Council proclaimed on May 26, 1918, the independence of the Democratic Republic of Georgia, the first social democratic state in Europe. Its independence was extinguished by the military invasion of Soviet Russia’s Bolshevik Red Army on February 25, 1921. The country declared its independence to be restored on April 9, 1991, based on the May 26, 1918, declaration.