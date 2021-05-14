Barbed wires near Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Fall 2018. Photo: Eana Korbezashvili / Civil.ge
Arbitrarily Detained Georgian Released from Tskhinvali Region

14/05/2021 - 20:09
Alan Japaridze, a Georgian citizen arbitrarily detained by the Russian occupying forces in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia has been released, the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) reported on May 14.

The SSG said it was informed of Japaridze’s detention on April 21 through the EUMM-managed hotline, by the Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali authorities. However, it added that the information was initially withheld from the public in the “best interest” of the detainee.

Tskhinvali-based RES news agency reported that Japaridze was detained over “illegally” crossing the dividing line.

