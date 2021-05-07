Georgian, Ukrainian PMs Talk Strategic Partnership, Euro-Atlantic Integration

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili today held a video conference with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal, discussing the strategic partnership, economic cooperation, and recent developments on the Ukrainian border.

The sides also outlined the importance of more effective cooperation in pursuing the European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations of the two countries, the Georgian Government’s press office reported.

Discussing the progress made toward NATO membership, the Prime Ministers noted that joining the Alliance is among the top security and foreign policy priorities of both countries. They highlighted the importance of security in the Black Sea in ensuring common Euro-Atlantic security.

According to the same report, PM Garibashvili reiterated Georgia’s concern over current developments on the Ukrainian border and Russian-occupied Crimea, and reaffirmed Tbilisi’s “unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.”

