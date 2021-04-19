Georgian, Ukrainian Parliament Speakers Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze and Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov held a telephone conversation on April 19.

According to the Parliament press service, Speaker Talakvadze expressed “deep concern” over the intensified Russian militarization at the Ukrainian border, stating that it violates territorial integrity, security, and stability of the country.

Archil Talakvadze recalled the 2008 Russo-Georgian War developments declaring that Russia repeats “the same scenario” of utilizing drills for military aggression.

Expressing Tbilisi’s “solid support” for Kyiv, Talakvadze noted that the escalation is a threat not only to Ukraine but to the whole of Europe.

“Georgia uses every platform to call on the international society to extensively support Ukraine and halt Russian destructive and aggressive policy,” Talakvadze concluded.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Razumkov on his part expressed gratitude for Tbilisi’s position, stating that the support of partners on international platforms, as well as the sanctions policy against the aggressor, help Ukraine “to defend its territorial integrity.”

“Given the situation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, you know what the occupied territories are. Together with such partners, we can defend independence,” Speaker Razumkov concluded.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)