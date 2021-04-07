Georgian FM Davit Zalkaliani holds phone talk with Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. April 7, 2021. Photo: Twitter/DZalkaliani
News

‘Georgia Is in Solidarity with Ukraine,’ Ukrainian FM Says

07/04/2021 - 20:06
3 Less than a minute

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani phoned his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba today, discussing recent developments in Eastern Ukraine.

According to the top Georgian diplomat, the sides exchanged information on the situation in Georgia and Ukraine with regard to Russian occupation. The Foreign Ministers also focused on the importance of the international community’s involvement for the de-escalation of tensions.

Noting that “Georgia is in solidarity with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba said he informed FM Zalkaliani “on Russia’s destabilizing activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and around our borders.” 

“Grateful for Georgia’s strong solidarity, readiness to work together on consolidating international support of Ukraine,” FM Kuleba concluded. 

Tags
07/04/2021 - 20:06
3 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

Fourth Gali Georgian Found Dead in Enguri River

07/04/2021 - 20:00

State Inspector Says Dependence on Prosecutor Permits Hinders Its Probes

07/04/2021 - 19:55

Georgian President, MFA Say Russia Responsible for Drownings in Enguri

07/04/2021 - 18:38

‘This Is Only the Start,’ MEPs Say on Suggested Aid Cut to Georgia, Conditionality

07/04/2021 - 16:34
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2021
Back to top button