‘Georgia Is in Solidarity with Ukraine,’ Ukrainian FM Says

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani phoned his Ukrainian colleague Dmytro Kuleba today, discussing recent developments in Eastern Ukraine.

According to the top Georgian diplomat, the sides exchanged information on the situation in Georgia and Ukraine with regard to Russian occupation. The Foreign Ministers also focused on the importance of the international community’s involvement for the de-escalation of tensions.

Noting that “Georgia is in solidarity with Ukraine, Foreign Minister Kuleba said he informed FM Zalkaliani “on Russia’s destabilizing activities in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and around our borders.”

“Grateful for Georgia’s strong solidarity, readiness to work together on consolidating international support of Ukraine,” FM Kuleba concluded.