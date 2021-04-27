New Parliament Speaker Elected

The Parliament of Georgia elected today Georgian Dream lawmaker Kakhaber (Kakha) Kuchava, 41, as its new speaker with 86 votes in favor and six against.

The election comes as former Speaker Archil Talakvadze stepped down on April 24, citing his involvement in EU-mediated crisis talks that led to April 19 agreement. Talakvadze then said Kuchava would lead the legislature from a “more neutral” position.

Kuchava’s address

Prior to the voting, Kuchava spoke about the need to end polarization and make compromises. He also focused on the country’s pro-western course and challenges. Kuchava thanked Irakli Kobakhidze, chairperson of the ruling party, for nominating him as a candidate.

He said, it is symbolic that his election coincided in time with the opposition MPs’ entry into the Parliament as part of the April 19 agreement. “I believe that we all are winners here,” Kuchava said and expressed hope that the National Movement’s MPs still boycotting the Parliament will enter the legislature and “overcome their narrow-party interests.” He said that “it is high time to take steps towards each other through making compromises and concessions.”

Kuchava also thanked the European Union and the United States for their “unprecedented efforts” to reconcile the Georgian Dream government and the opposition. “We will spare no efforts to justify all expectations our international partners have towards Georgia as a country committed to democracy,” he said.

Kuchava noted that he will “assume full responsibility” for immediate implementation of the April 19 agreement, envisaging the observance of the principle of checks and balances in the Parliament.

“I firmly believe that in order to achieve our key goal and reintegrate Georgia, we should first unite here, in the Parliament. It is necessary for our people and our common future,” Kuchava said, stressing that “Georgia’s future is to achieve full-fledged membership to the European Union that is very close already, as we are going to submit an application for EU membership in 2024.”

He said that “it is Georgian people’s choice based on European values and this choice is unconditional and irreversible.”

“Georgia will remain committed to its course and will always be a stable foothold for the West in the region,” Kuchava added.

Speaking about the key challenges facing the country, Kuchava stressed the issue of territorial integrity, saying that ending polarization would enable the government and the opposition to effectively cope with this challenge. “The occupier is attacking us on a daily basis and our citizens have to live in the gravest moral and humanitarian crisis, amid the threats coming from hybrid war and difficult regional context,” the new Parliament Speaker said.

He also stressed the need to improve cooperation with civil society organizations and media “to raise public awareness” about a broad range of issues.

Kuchava’s biography

Kakha Kuchava was first elected as a Georgian Dream lawmaker in 2016. Initially, he served as the chairman of the parliamentary committee for environmental protection and natural resources. In November 2019, after several Georgian Dream lawmakers quit the ruling party following the Parliament’s decision to vote down the bill on the transition to the proportional electoral system, he was appointed as Parliament’s Vice-Speaker.

Following the October parliamentary elections, Kuchava entered the Parliament through the ruling party’s proportional list and was appointed as the Vice-Speaker. Prior to his legislative career, Kuchava held various positions in the private sector involved in consultancy, investment and mining spheres.

In 2001, Kuchava graduated from Tbilisi State University’s Law Faculty. In 2003, he was awarded a master’s degree in corporate law from Nottingham Trent University in the UK.

