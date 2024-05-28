Charles Michel: Adoption of Transparency Law Takes Georgia Away from EU

Charles Michel, the President of the European Council, reacted to the override of the Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili’s veto and the final adoption of the foreign agents law by saying that the adoption of the law represents “a step backward and takes Georgia further away from its EU path.”

The statement by the President of the European Council recalls that Georgia was granted EU candidate status last year on the understanding that Georgia “undertakes the relevant steps and necessary democratic reforms,” contrary to which the Russian-style legislation was passed by the country’s parliament today, May 28: “The adoption of the transparency law in the parliament is a step backward and takes Georgia further away from its EU path,” President Michel wrote on X.

“The Georgian people have clearly chosen a future in the EU and we will do everything to support their ambitions,” states the European Council President, adding that he would therefore put Georgia on the agenda of the next European Council.

