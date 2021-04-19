Georgian Dream ‘Ready to Sign’ New EU Proposal

The ruling Georgian Dream party stated that it is ready to sign the new compromise proposal put forward by European Council President Charles Michel to solve Georgia’s ongoing political impasse.

This follows an earlier announcement today, that the party was ready to compromise and link scheduling snap elections to getting less than 43% of the proportional votes in 2020 local elections – Georgian Dream suggested a 40% mark earlier. The ruling party got 48.22% of the proportional votes in the October 31 parliamentary elections.

The EU’s mediation efforts to end Georgia’s ongoing political crisis failed for the second time on March 31, when both the Georgian Dream and the opposition parties refused to sign the document proposed by Christian Danielsson, European Council President Charles Michel’s special envoy. However, the Georgian Dream signed the deal proposed by Danielson unilaterally on April 16, paving the way to President Michel’s updated document of April 18. So far, three opposition parties and the ruling party have said they will sign the updated compromise proposal.

