EUCO President Charles Michel mediates the dialogue between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the opposition. Photo: Presidential Administration of Georgia
CSOs Call on Parties to Sign New EU Proposal

19/04/2021 - 17:31
13 1 minute read

In an April 19 statement, three Georgian watchdogs welcomed the decision of particular parties to sign the amended EU proposal, while calling on the hesitating political actors to take into account the current political crisis and also sign the document. The CSOs noted that the new deal as a result of the Western partners’ joint effort “is the real way to end the crisis.”

The signatories, Transparency International Georgia, Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, and International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy, said that the severe economic and social challenges require a compromise from all the political parties.

“While the document might not be depicting all the demands and interests of the involved parties, the compromise itself implies concessions and consensus precisely on the disputed issues,” the statement said.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

