Police-Backed Director’s Arrival Spices Up Anti-Namakhvani HPP Protest

Tensions ran high during April 3-4 weekend in western Georgia’s Rioni River ravine, where the arrival of a new Georgian director, backed by the police, on Saturday marked the restart of preparatory works for the controversial Namakhvani Hydropower plant.

As new director Merab Lominadze and the project’s local opponents exchanged arguments near the construction site in Namakhvani, police blocked the roads from both the southern Kutaisi side and northern Lechkhumi region side leading to the ravine, preventing project opponents from joining protesting locals. The law enforcement officers reportedly detained two anti-HPP activists on April 3, that were later released.

Police reportedly also restricted protesting locals’ driving defense lawyers – Nora Murghulia and Dali Sulakvelidze – from reaching the locals. The lawyers continued on foot to arrive near the construction site to meet locals.

Also on April 3, according to media reports, the police deployed a radio jamming device near the protest site, resulting in the failure for both activists and media representatives to freely transmit the information and broadcast from the ravine. The Ministry of Interior denied the reports.

In another controversial turn of events, the police fined shelterless activists near the southern entry of the ravine – that it prevented from reaching their protest tents in the ravine – for defying the nighttime coronavirus curfew.

New Director Arrives at Ravine

I have this task for the construction works to begin, Merab Lominadze, the new director of Enka Renewables, Istanbul based company owning major stakes in the project, addressed the protesters near the construction site.

Lominadze, the Georgian manager, replaced the previous Turkish director in March after the latter’s non-conventional remarks against protesting locals led to controversy. The idea of replacing the Turkish director with Georgian was aired by Economy Minister Natia Turnava, citing the need for better communication with locals, after massive protests against the project. Activists accused the Government addressed the xenophobia claims to discredit their protest movement.

„It could be possible to come to here without asking anyone and really [use] those t-batons… but I am against the confrontation getting to that level,” the power-wielding director addressed the locals.

The activists against the project said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, not the company director, be it Turkish or Georgian, shall have arrived to listen to their concerns.

“The company director or manager has never been primary addressee of our [concerns]. Our demands are bigger than what [the director’s competence] could address,” local activist leader Marita Museliani told journalists, adding that Lominadze’s “arrival here together with the police is simply a threat… They have demonstrably threatened us with what awaits us.”

Lominadze denied allegations about threats against activists, noting that only preparatory works would continue, with works for dam and reservoir subject to further research scrutiny.

Activists on their part said even the preparatory works would inflict “irreparable damage” to the ravine and the environment.

The next day, on April 4, activists organized an impromptu rally in Gumati village, at the southern entry point of the ravine, as the police kept blocking access to the ravine. The Ministry of Interior deployed riot police and a water cannon, but the rally went without confrontations.

The activists erected another protest tent for taking shifts in Gumati and floated the idea of hosting a rally against the project in Tbilisi, the capital.

Alleged Rights Violations, Reactions

The Coalition for Media Advocacy, a group of CSOs, decried the internet restrictions and called on the government to respect the constitutionally guaranteed right, considering high public interest towards the events happening in the Rioni Ravine.

In another letter, three local CSOs – GYLA, Green Alternative, and Center for Social Justice (former EMC) demanded the police to immediately leave the ravine and the ENKA company to halt construction works. The CSOs said the works began with grave human rights violations and neglect of the demands of the local population.

The Office of the Public Defender on April 4 accused the Interior Ministry of “practically depriving the citizens of the opportunity to participate in the assembly due to the restriction of movement,” noting that the Ministry “did not provide substantiated information about the real and instantaneous dangers” which led it to impose such restrictions.

The Public Defender also slammed the police’s reported use of radio jamming device that led to “hindering [freedom of] expression and dissemination of information.”

On its part, Enka Renewables, the Istanbul-based company behind the construction, addressed the Public Defender to study “the facts of insulting against our employees and their family members by the project opponents.” The company also alleged that its employees are facing “severe psychological pressure” from the protesters.

Lominadze, the company director accused the project opponents of threatening their employees’ physical security.

Background

The activists, CSOs, and locals against the project, on the other hand, cite the seismic and other natural disaster risks, potential environmental damage, the contractual conditions that allow the investor to confiscate private property and utilize natural resources, and extensive right to seek the government compensation for damages, as some of their key concerns.

They are also demanding the resignation of Economy Minister Natia Turnava, whose efforts to negotiate with protesters yielded no significant results.

The Namakhvani project encompasses two separate HPPs of 333 MW and 100 MW on the Rioni River. The government hopes to enhance its energy security and to employ up to 1,600 Georgians with the “foreign direct investment in the amount of USD 800 million.”

