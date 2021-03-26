Russian Prosecutor Tapped As Tskhinvali ‘Prosecutor General’

Russian prosecutor Vitaly Savchenko has been tapped as the new prosecutor general of the occupied South Ossetia/Tskhinvali Region. Anatoly Bibilov, the region’s leader, sent the nomination to the legislature for approval on March 25, according to the local RES news agency.

Savchenko is set to replace Uruzmag Jagaev, whose term reportedly ends in April. The latter has been at the center of the months-long political crisis in Tskhinvali, over his alleged links to the death of young inmate Inal Jabiev in August 2020. The opposition boycotted the legislature since September demanding Jagaev’s resignation, albeit in vain.

According to RES, Savchenko has served as the prosecutor of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai since April 2020. Earlier, from 2018 to 2020, he worked as senior assistant to the prosecutor of the Sochi Central District, prior to which he held various posts at the prosecutor’s office in both Krasnodar Krai and Sochi.