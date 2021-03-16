19 Year-Old Footballer Case: Court Sentences Two Minors to 10.5 Years

On March 16, the Mtskheta District Court sentenced two minors, guilty of the premeditated murder of 19-year-old footballer Giorgi Shakarashvili, to 10 years and 6 months in prison.

Initially, the Court sentenced the minors to fourteen years, but then reduced the penalty by 3.5 years as per the Juvenile Justice Code. The two were found guilty of the June 2020 murder under aggravating circumstances on March 9, along with three adults, who were sent to prison for 16 years.

The defense side plans to appeal the ruling, arguing there is no evidence in the case directly linking the convicts to Shakarashvili’s murder.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the five under Article 109 (2) of the Criminal Code of Georgia, in August 2020. According to the authorities, they severely beat and threw the young footballer into Aragvi River, causing his death.

Six others were convicted in November 2020 in connection with the case, on charges of group violence and unlawful confinement.

