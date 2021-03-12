New Tskhinvali ‘Prime Minister’ Appointed

Anatoly Bibilov, Moscow-backed leader of Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, appointed Genadi Bekoev as the new “head of government,” “RES” news agency reported on March 12.

Genadi Bekoev, 39, who served as the acting “prime minister” of the occupied region from August 2020, worked on various Tskhinvali government positions previously, including “deputy head of government” and “minister of economy.”

Bekoev’s candidacy for “prime minister” was presented by Bibilov to the “parliament deputies” for consideration in the autumn of last year, but the issue was not considered due to the absence of a quorum.

The appointment comes as the political crisis persists in Tskhinvali, where 16 “deputies” continue boycotting “parliament” since September 2020. Opposition lawmakers suspended their mandates following Anatoly Bibilov’s refusal to dismiss ‘prosecutor general’ Uruzmag Jagaev over his alleged involvement in the controversial death of young inmate Inal Jabiev, which sparked large-scale protests in the region.