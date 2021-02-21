Legislative Crisis Persists in Tskhinvali, Moscow Says ‘Follow Constitution’

The legislative crisis continues in the occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, where 17 lawmakers (out of 34) suspended their mandates in September following leader Anatoly Bibilov’s refusal to dismiss “prosecutor general” Uruzmag Jagaev, allegedly involved in torture-death of young inmate Inal Jabiev.

Jagaev sent Anatoly Bibilov and “parliament speaker” Alan Tatdaev on February 18 investigative findings, stating that the suspension of legislative work is “anti-constitutional,” as it “poses a threat to sovereignty, territorial integrity, and exercise of the constitutional powers.”

The prosecutor suggested that, instead of the required 2/3, a majority of the votes (18 out of 34 “mandates”) shall be considered sufficient to adopt any legislation, besides “constitutional amendments.”

With the statement, Jagaev also validated the recent approval of the occupied region’s 2021 budget, which the lawmakers adopted on February 16 using a legal loophole, with 18 votes, despite the absence of a quorum (23 out of 34 “MPs”).

The remaining 14 “MPs” of the initial 17 in legislative boycott responded on February 19, arguing the “prosecutor’s office” is not entitled to assess whether “parliamentary” rules and procedures are constitutional.

“In this “analysis,” the prosecutor’s office is trying to substitute other state bodies, exceeding the powers established by law,” they underscored.

Earlier this month, the boycotting “MPs” also sent a letter to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin stating that the relations between Moscow and Tskhinvali “do not have a legal force,” since the acting government’s term expired on October 29, 2020.

Deputy PM Khusnullin responded on February 18 that Moscow is concerned with the political crisis in Tskhinvali, which resulted in the “dysfunction of the institutions” and “significant complications” of cooperation between Russia and the occupied region.

“Resolving the emerged differences will only be possible if each of the [Tskhinvali] authorities pursues its competence clearly, as envisaged by the constitution and the legislature,” he said.