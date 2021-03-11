Georgia Joins European Migration Network as Observer

Georgia has become an observer member of the European Migration Network, the first country alongside Moldova to join from outside the European Economic Area.

Minister of Justice Gocha Lordkipanidze, who also serves as the Chair of State Commission on Migration Issues, said on March 11 that joining the Network is an important step, as it is advanced in “research, expert exchanges, analysis on modern migratory trends and means for reaction,” all necessary for developing Georgia’s migration management system.

European Commission’s Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs head Monique Pariat highlighted that having Georgia as a part of the Network “will enable us to share our European good practices in managing migration while getting a better understanding of migration from a Caucasus perspective.”

The European Migration Network was established in 2008 by the European Commission on behalf of the European Council for the exchange of information on migration and asylum-related issues. It consists of National Contact Points in EU member states and Norway.

