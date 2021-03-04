Georgian Defense Minister, U.S. Defense Secretary Hold Phone Talk

Freshly-appointed Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze held a phone talk today with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, discussing bilateral strategic cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Defense of Georgia, Minister Burchuladze stressed the importance of the new Biden-Harris Administration’s support for Georgia, amid threats from Russia, and underscored Tbilisi’s commitment to strategic relations with the U.S., as well as to the country’s Euro-Atlantic path.

Moreover, the Georgian Defense Minister noted that high-level meetings with U.S. officials, joint military exercises, and U.S. support in region demonstrate “unwavering strategic partnership” between the two countries.

The parties also discussed U.S.-Georgia joint military programs, including the Georgian Defense Readiness Program, the Georgian Defense Ministry added.

Moreover, Defense Minister Burchuladze and Defense Secretary Austin discussed long-term security cooperation plans, “which clearly define the long-term development priorities of the Georgian Defense Forces in accordance with NATO standards.”

Underscoring the U.S. support for the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package, the parties also talked the prospects for expanding cooperation.

