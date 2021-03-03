EUCO President Charles Michel mediates the dialogue between Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and the opposition. Photo: Presidential Administration of Georgia
Reports: Six Points Discussed During EU Mediated Talks

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty unveiled the list of six points discussed during the renewed talks between the Georgian Dream and opposition parties, mediated by European Council President Charles Michel on March 1. The list includes:

  1. Ambitious electoral reform;
  2. Rule of law and court reform, including the appointments of the Supreme Court Justices, appointments in the High Council of Justice and strengthening the fight against corruption;
  3. Political persecution, including the solving the issue of alleged political prisoners;
  4. Power-sharing in Parliament, including setting up of the investigative commission and fair sharing of responsibilities and roles in the legislature.
  5. Potential new elections and the preparation for the local elections planned for Autumn 2021;
  6. Follow-up on the progress made in the dialogue, to be observed during the EU-Georgia Association Council Meeting in Brussels in mid-March

