Health Ministry Talks Reasons behind Delayed COVID-19 Vaccine Import

Georgia’s Deputy Health Minister, Tamar Gabunia addressed on March 1 the reasons behind the delayed import of Pfizer’s COVID-19 jabs, and responded to allegations about the country’s failure to meet the COVAX platform’s requirements for receiving vaccines.

The Deputy Minister’s remarks came after the Interpressnews agency quoted the COVAX today, saying that Georgia failed to meet mandatory criteria for receiving Pfizer’s vaccine, involving regulatory approval and signing a contract on the indemnification of the pharmaceutical company against potential vaccine-related adverse events.

Deputy Minister Gabunia said that in mid-February when the country expected the arrival of the first COVID-19 vaccine jabs, the COVAX notified the Georgian authorities that Pfizer had raised additional indemnification requirements that “has nothing to do with the country’s technical readiness for receiving the coronavirus vaccine.”

She noted that the Georgian authorities will discuss the company’s additional requirements about indemnification with both COVAX and Pfizer this week and only afterward, the negotiations will move to the final stage of payment.

Deputy Minister Gabunia said the talks are in their final stage with AstraZeneca, another pharmaceutical company, and the country will receive the first doses of its vaccine “within the next two or three weeks.”

The Deputy Minister did not specify when exactly the country will receive the first doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, saying that vaccination will begin in late March and the process will further accelerate in April.

She did not confirm media reports about the possible resignation of Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director of the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), or his disagreement with Health Minister Ekaterine Tikaradze, stressing that the Health Ministry has “constructive” cooperation with Gamkrelidze.

The Georgian government presented some of the “key aspects” of its national COVID-19 vaccination plan on January 21. The plan envisages immunizing approximately 60% of the population over 18 – 1.7 million citizens – by the end of 2021. The necessary costs will range from GEL 64.3 million (USD 19.5 million) to GEL 158.1 million (USD 47.8 million). Presenting the plan, Deputy Minister Gabunia said then that part of the necessary costs sufficient to cover 20% of the country’s population (700,000 persons) had already been paid to COVAX.

The Health Ministry has never specified an exact date of importing COVID-19 vaccines to the country; it, however, had claimed that the process of immunization would have started in mid-February. Later, the date was prolonged to late February. Recently, NCDC’s Amiran Gamkrelidze said that vaccination would be launched in the first two weeks of March.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)